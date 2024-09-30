WB CM Speaks On Bandh, “a few individuals are trying to politicize the issue”..

Siliguri, 30 September : The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing the media in Siliguri before departing for Kolkata, stated that she does not support any strike related to tea garden workers.

She confirmed that a tripartite meeting with the Labour Commissioner is underway to address the workers’ demands, and the decision will be made during these discussions.

When asked if she would intervene, the Chief Minister clarified, “No, I cannot interfere. The Labour Commissioner will resolve the matter after meeting with them.”

The CM further alleged that “a few individuals are trying to politicize the issue,” but emphasized that the matter of the bonus hike “has already been settled.”