CM Leads High-Level Meeting with BRO to Strengthen Sikkim’s Infrastructure and National Security

Gangtok, 30 September : The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) chaired a high-level meeting with officials from the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and the Government of Sikkim at Mintokgang. The meeting, attended by the Hon’ble Minister for Roads and Bridges, Shri N.B. Dahal (Chettri), aimed at enhancing cooperation between the BRO and the state government to bolster infrastructure and ensure national security.

The meeting saw the presence of Lt. General Raghu Srinivasan, VSM, Director General of Border Roads, along with Brig. Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of Project Swastik, and their team from the BRO. The Sikkim government was represented by Dr. S.D. Dhakal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Shri D. Dadul, Secretary of the Roads and Bridges Department, along with other senior officials.

Discussions focused on finding immediate and sustainable solutions to address vulnerable, landslide-prone areas, particularly in North Sikkim. A joint inspection of critical regions was agreed upon to ensure a comprehensive assessment and action plan.

CM Tamang stressed the importance of speeding up joint inspections and urged officials to ensure swift execution of necessary actions. He also emphasized the urgent need to restore damaged roads across the state, calling for immediate steps to expedite the recovery process.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the BRO leadership for their active participation and the valuable discussions aimed at advancing Sikkim’s development and strengthening infrastructure in strategic areas.

