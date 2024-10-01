IAF Plane Crash Victims’ Recovery 56 Years Later in Himachal

New Delhi, 01 October : In a remarkable turn of events, the Indian Army has recovered four more bodies from the wreckage of an IAF plane crash that occurred 56 years ago in the Rohtang Pass of Himachal Pradesh.

Back in February 1968, an AN-12 aircraft carrying 102 individuals vanished after departing from Chandigarh, only to meet a tragic fate due to severe weather near the Rohtang Pass. For decades, the wreckage and the remains of the victims remained entombed in the icy wilderness.

Now, the diligent efforts of the Indian Army, spearheaded by the Dogra Scouts and working alongside Tiranga Mountain Rescue, have led to the recovery of additional bodies as part of the ongoing Chandra Bhaga Mountain Expedition.

Having initially stumbled upon the wreckage in 2003, mountaineers from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering set the groundwork for subsequent search missions. Over the years, the Indian Army, with a special mention to the dedicated Dogra Scouts, conducted multiple expeditions in 2005, 2006, 2013, and 2019, gradually piecing together the haunting narrative.

Despite the challenging conditions and rugged terrain, the team had managed to retrieve only five bodies by 2019. With the recent discoveries, the total now stands at nine recovered remains, three of which have been identified.

Noteworthy identifications include Malkhan Singh (Pioneer) whose voucher aided in recognition and Sepoy Narayan Singh (Army Medical Corps) whose paybook served as a telling clue. Furthermore, Craftsman Thomas Charan from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) was identified through his paybook.

While one last victim awaits identification, the Army has reached out to the family with the somber news. The quest for closure is scheduled to persist until October 10, as the tireless efforts of the search expedition continue to unravel the mysteries of the past.