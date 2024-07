Gangtok, July 20: Gangtok SP IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha addressed the press media in a briefing regarding the murder of a 72-year-old woman in Singtam. The incident occurred in broad daylight on Friday at Andheri village in Lower Chisopani, near the Sikkim Fruit Preservation factory, Singtam

SP informed media how swiftly the accused was apprehended within a short span of time after accomplishing heinous crime.