22nd PCS Foundation Day 2024 : CM Assures Pension and Medical Facility For Journalists

Pakyong, 21 July : The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has announced an increase in the prize money for the Kanchenjunga Kalam Puraskar and Lagansheel Yuwa Patrakarita Puraskar, effective from next year.

Responding to an appeal from Kanchenjunga Kalam Puraskar recipient Shri Subash Rai regarding a pension scheme for journalists, the Chief Minister assured that a pension scheme would be implemented.

The PCS and IPR will establish the necessary criteria, rules, and regulations for the scheme.

Funding for this initiative will be provided as a grant-in-aid to PCS from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant. The matter will be presented in the upcoming budget session.

In response to Shri Subash Rai’s appeal for medical insurance for journalists, the Chief Minister assured that medical insurance would be arranged following consultations with Manipal Hospital Tadong.

Several distinguished individuals in the field of journalism in Sikkim were honored with accolades, including the prestigious Kanchenjunga Kalam Puraskar and the Lagansheel Yuva Patrakarita Puraskar.

This year, the Kanchenjunga Kalam Puraskar 2024 was awarded to journalist Subash Rai. Additionally, journalists Nitesh Raj Pradhan and Suben Pradhan received the Lagansheel Patrakarita Puraskar 2024. These awards were presented by the Chief Guest and Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

The 22nd PCS Foundation Day celebration was held at Manan Kendra in Gangtok and was attended by ministers, legislators, department heads, and other dignitaries.