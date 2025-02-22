Assailant Attacks Customer With Weapon Inside Petrol Pump at Gangtok

Assailant Attacks Customer at Kajla Petrol Pump Shop in Lower Tadong and Escapes. A violent incident took place around 4 PM at the Kajla Petrol Pump in Tadong Deorali, Gangtok. CCTV footage captured an unidentified person entering the shop at the petrol pump and attacking a customer with a blunt object.

The victim called for help, which caused the attacker to flee the scene. The motive behind the attack is unknown, and local authorities are requesting public assistance in gathering information about the incident.

Report By Lalit Dahal