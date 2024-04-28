Sikkim Witnesses a Spike in Tourist Arrivals in Q1 2024

Pakyong, 28 April : Unprecedented growth in tourist numbers observed in beautiful tiny Himalayan Sikkim in first quarter of 2024. According to official figures released by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sikkim has attracted 290,401 tourists for sightseeing in the state by March 31, 2024, in the first quarter of the year. Among them, 256,537 were domestic tourists, while 30,864 were foreign tourists.

This surge in tourism signals a promising revival for Sikkim, which was severely affected by devastating floods in October 2023. The catastrophe, which wreaked havoc in the northern part of the state, claimed the lives of 43 people, with over 70 still missing. Following this disaster, a decline was observed in tourist arrivals during the subsequent tourism season. However, there are indications of significant improvement from the current initial trends.

Sikkim is gearing up to reclaim its status as a prime tourist destination. Behind this revival lies a dedicated workforce of over three lakh individuals directly or indirectly associated with the tourism industry. This includes hoteliers, tour operators, taxi drivers, guides, and many other stakeholders who form the backbone of Sikkim’s tourism sector. The economic impact of tourism on the state is substantial.

It is estimated that prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry had generated revenue of over 500 crore rupees. With a continuous increase in tourist numbers, a significant growth in this figure is expected, which will provide a much-needed boost to the local economy. With the increasing influx of tourists, Sikkim boasts a strong network of 1,725 travel agencies and hotels, providing a total of 38,208 beds for accommodation.

Transportation infrastructure also plays a crucial role in tourism, with 2,206 registered luxury vehicles, along with 6,200 regular taxis and 12,232 small taxis. Additionally, there are guides and other small-scale accommodation and dining establishments contributing to the seamless facilitation of tourism activities across the state.

Looking at historical data, it is evident that there has been a consistent increase in tourist arrivals over the past decade. From a modest number of 576,749 visitors in 2013, there has been a significant increase, reaching a peak of 1,625,573 in 2023. With a promising start in 2024, surpassing previous records seems to be on the horizon. It is estimated that if the current growth rate continues, a projected achievement of 1.2 million tourists is expected by the end of the year.