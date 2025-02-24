Virat Kohli Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record, Becomes Fastest to 14,000 ODI Runs

Dubai: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli etched his name deeper into the history books on Sunday by becoming the fastest batter to score 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The milestone was reached during India’s highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli, who walked in to bat at No.3, needed just 15 runs at the start of his innings to achieve the feat. He accomplished it in style, smashing a crisp boundary through the covers off Haris Rauf in the 13th over of India’s run chase.

With this achievement, the 36-year-old surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record, reaching the landmark in just 287 innings—a staggering 63 innings fewer than Tendulkar, who had taken 350. Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara, who also breached the 14,000-run mark in ODIs, took 378 innings to do so.

Joins an Elite Club

Kohli now stands as only the third batter in ODI history to cross the 14,000-run milestone, joining the ranks of cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar (18,246 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs).

This latest feat is yet another addition to Kohli’s long list of batting records. Notably, he was also the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, a record he set in September 2023 during the Asia Cup against Pakistan in Colombo.

Most ODI Centuries & Fielding Milestones

Apart from his prolific run-scoring, Kohli remains the record-holder for most centuries in ODIs (50), having overtaken Tendulkar’s tally of 49 during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Kohli also made his presence felt in the field during the match, surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin to become India’s all-time leading catcher in ODIs. His 157th catch, a brilliant forward-diving effort at long-on, sent Naseem Shah back to the pavilion off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling. Later in the game, he grabbed his 158th by taking another clean catch at deep midwicket, dismissing Khushdil Shah off Harshit Rana.

With records tumbling and milestones being rewritten, Virat Kohli continues to prove why he is regarded as one of cricket’s greatest modern-day icons.

