Governor Donates Rs 5 Lakh to Sikkim Football Association

The President of the Sikkim Football Association (SFA), Shri Menla Ethenpa, and Vice President Shri Arjun Roka met with the Governor of Sikkim, Shri Om Prakash Mathur, at Raj Bhavan today.

During their meeting, the SFA officials updated the Governor on the progress of the 40th “All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2024,” currently taking place at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok. They also extended a formal invitation to the Governor to attend the tournament’s final match.

Governor Mathur graciously accepted the invitation and announced a financial contribution of ₹5 lakh to support the tournament and promote sports in the region.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the event, the Governor emphasized the importance of fostering sports development in Sikkim.

The SFA President, on behalf of the association, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Governor for his generous support and encouragement.