Kritika Sarda: A Journey of Dedication and Discovery

Kritika Sarda, granddaughter of Laxmi Narayan Sarda and daughter of Manoj Sarda from Singtam, has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing her PhD on the topic “Ethnoarchaeological Investigations on the Lepchas of Sikkim, India” from the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology at Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute (DCPRI), Pune. Her academic journey, marked by relentless dedication, culminated in the successful defense of her thesis on September 30, 2024, after submitting it in February.

Kritika’s research stands as a testament to her perseverance and passion for unearthing the cultural and historical layers of the Lepcha community. She explored their subsistence strategies, delved into the often-overlooked aspects of perishable material culture, and analyzed settlement patterns and folklore. Her work sheds light on how these narratives influence the Lepchas’ everyday lives and beliefs, offering a deeper understanding of their rich heritage.

Her academic journey began at East Point Senior Secondary School, Singtam, followed by higher secondary education at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Singtam. She pursued an English Honours degree at Loreto College, Darjeeling, and later obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Aizawl. Kritika’s curiosity for history and culture led her to pursue an MA in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology at DCPRI, where she eventually enrolled in the rigorous doctoral program.

Kritika’s achievement is not just a personal triumph but a reflection of the relentless hard work and effort she poured into her academic pursuits. Her journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring scholars, proving that with dedication and passion, one can illuminate the less explored paths of history and culture.