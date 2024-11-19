Sikkim Government Law College Students Triumph at National Quiz Competition

In a proud moment for Sikkim, Shrijan Pradhan and Jolashmit Lepcha, students of Sikkim Government Law College, secured the first position at the National Quiz Competition held during Prajatantra 2024 – National Youth Festival.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Government of Uttar Pradesh, saw fierce competition from across the country.

The final round, hosted at the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, brought together top teams from 28 states and 7 Union Territories. A staggering 418 teams, representing 102 cities and comprising 2,508 participants, vied for the coveted title. Out of these, 16 teams advanced to the final round, where the duo from Sikkim showcased exceptional knowledge and teamwork, ultimately claiming the championship.

This remarkable achievement not only highlights the talent and dedication of Sikkim’s youth but also places the state on the national map for academic excellence.

