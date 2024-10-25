From Cancer to Recovery: A Grateful Mother Thanks Sikkim’s CM for Compassionate Support

New Delhi, October 25: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, Mrs. Rosemary, a mother from Mamring village in Sikkim’s Pakyong district, publicly thanked Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for his life-saving support in her son Mickel’s battle against cancer. Her son was diagnosed with cancer in January this year, and thanks to the Chief Minister’s financial assistance, Mickel was able to undergo essential treatment in New Delhi, where he received four rounds of chemotherapy. After 10 months of treatment, her son has recovered, and they will soon be returning home to Sikkim.

Mrs. Rosemary, through a video, expressed her profound appreciation for the timely help, which was facilitated by the Chief Minister and organizations like Jan Prakostha. She acknowledged the Chief Minister’s personal involvement in ensuring the well-being of Sikkimese patients in New Delhi, regularly visiting them and providing much-needed financial and logistical support.

The Chief Minister’s compassionate leadership, even during his tenure as MLA and Minister, has been consistently marked by his deep concern for the people. His humanitarian efforts have earned him immense respect, as he continues to touch the lives of countless families in need. The story of Mickel’s recovery is just one of many examples of the Chief Minister’s unwavering commitment to serving his community.