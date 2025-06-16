University Student Drowns at Hidden Falls in Yangang, South Sikkim

Yangang, June 16 : A fourth-semester student from Sikkim University’s Limboo Department tragically drowned at Bhaley Khola (Below Hidden Water Fall) in Yangang, Namchi District, on Monday. According to local sources, the incident occurred between 2 PM and 3 PM when the deceased attempted to cross a stone near the waterfall but unfortunately slipped and fell into the pool below, leading to her drowning.

The victim, is a resident of Timburbong in Soreng District. Local authorities and emergency responders were immediately alerted and rushed to the scene. Currently guardian have reached to Yangang Police Station after which the body shall be sent for post-mortem to Namchi District Hospital.

Rescue operations were conducted promptly, but the student was declared dead. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details remain undisclosed as officials continue their inquiries. The university community and local residents have expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the young student.

Authorities have urged visitors to exercise caution near water bodies, especially during the monsoon season when currents can be unpredictable.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.