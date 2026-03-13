Namchi Police Bust Drug Racket, 31 Grams of Brown Sugar Seized; Two Youths Arrested

Namchi, March 12 : In a major crackdown against narcotics, the Sikkim Police in Namchi district seized 31.28 grams of brown sugar, a prohibited narcotic substance, during a targeted anti-drug operation at Thalthaley. The operation led to the arrest of two young men suspected of possessing the contraband.

According to police officials, the operation was launched after the Special Branch received credible intelligence about suspected drug-related activity in the area. Acting on the information, a team from Namchi Police Station led by Station House Officer Ashish Bhujel carried out the raid along with Sub-Inspector Sangita Khatiwara and other personnel.

The search was conducted legally in the presence of Namthang BDO Ratan Gurung and independent witnesses to ensure transparency. During the operation, police recovered 31.28 grams of brown sugar from a room or barrack reportedly occupied by the suspects in Thalthaley.

The accused have been identified as Ongchuk Tamang (27) from Palitam in Namthang and Sujel Chettri (22) from Nagi Kabrey in Namchi.

Police seized the narcotic substance following standard legal procedures and took both individuals into custody. A case has been registered at Namchi Police Station under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and further details may emerge as the case progresses.