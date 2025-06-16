Sikkim Education Department Issues Advisory Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Schools

Gangtok, June 16 – In response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, the Sikkim Education Department has issued an official advisory urging all government and private schools to adopt necessary precautionary measures.

According to the circular, all heads of educational institutions and hostel administrators have been directed to regularly monitor the health of their students, teachers, and staff. If any individual shows symptoms of cold, cough, or fever for more than two days, they should be advised to consult a doctor immediately.

The department further stated that if a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases is reported in any school, the respective Chief Education Officers (CEOs), in coordination with the head office, may suspend affected classes for up to two days and initiate proper sanitization procedures.

With the first term (Half-Yearly) examinations having commenced from June 12, 2025, the department has also instructed schools to accommodate students suffering from cold, cough, or fever in separate exam rooms to prevent further spread of infection.

Lastly, the circular reminds all teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as students, to strictly adhere to the prescribed safety protocols.

