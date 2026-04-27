CM Prem Singh Tamang Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi, Invites Public for April 28 Event

Chief Minister thanks citizens, officials, and organisations for grand welcome; calls for larger participation at Paljor Stadium

Gangtok, April 27: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the state and participating in the golden jubilee celebrations marking 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood.

In an official message, the Chief Minister acknowledged the Prime Minister’s presence as a significant moment for the state, noting that his visit, despite a demanding national schedule, added special importance to the occasion. He described it as a gesture deeply appreciated by the people of Sikkim.

Tamang also thanked citizens from across the state who gathered from early morning hours to extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. He highlighted the enthusiasm and unity displayed by the public, calling it a reflection of Sikkim’s collective pride and hospitality.

The Chief Minister extended appreciation to members and functionaries of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha and the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with their various wings and affiliated groups, for their active participation and organisational support during the programme. He also acknowledged the contributions of elected representatives, including the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Ministers, MLAs, advisors, and other dignitaries associated with the state government.

Further, Tamang expressed gratitude to administrative officials, led by the Chief Secretary, as well as personnel from police, emergency services, and central government agencies for ensuring smooth coordination and management of the event. He also recognised the presence and support of non-governmental organisations, community groups, and representatives from diverse sections of society, including youth, students, ex-servicemen, sportspersons, and grassroots workers such as ASHA and Anganwadi staff.

Special mention was made of spiritual leaders from different traditions, including Lamas, Jhakris, and Pandits, whose participation, he said, added cultural and spiritual significance to the event.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister invited the public to participate in large numbers in the upcoming programme scheduled for April 28, 2026, at Paljor Stadium. He urged attendees to arrive early and be seated by 8:00 AM to witness the Prime Minister’s address and be part of what he described as a historic and memorable occasion for the state.