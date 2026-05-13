NTB Requests to Avoid Unverified Reports on Indian Tourist Restrictions

Kathmandu, May 13 : Nepal has dismissed circulating reports suggesting that the country has imposed fresh restrictions on Indian tourists, calling the claims misleading and without factual basis.

In an official clarification issued by the Nepal Tourism Board, authorities stated that no new rules have been introduced limiting the stay of Indian visitors or altering the long-standing travel arrangements between the two neighbouring countries. The statement came after several media reports and social media posts claimed that Indians entering Nepal would face stricter identification requirements, shortened stay periods, and penalties linked to vehicle usage.

The tourism board emphasized that the traditional open-border framework between India and Nepal remains unchanged. Citizens of both countries continue to enjoy relatively unrestricted movement under existing bilateral understandings that have historically strengthened cultural, economic, and people-to-people ties.

Officials also clarified that rumours regarding a mandatory 30-day limit on Indian tourists and alleged confiscation of vehicles for overstays were entirely inaccurate. Authorities said such reports had created unnecessary confusion among travellers and tourism stakeholders at a time when Nepal is actively promoting tourism recovery and cross-border connectivity.

The clarification comes amid growing online speculation over travel regulations and border procedures. Nepal’s tourism sector, which relies heavily on Indian visitors, has been working to attract more travellers following recent political unrest and economic challenges that affected tourist arrivals in the country.

To ease travel procedures, Nepal recently introduced a digital system allowing foreign vehicles entering through land borders to complete temporary permit formalities and fee payments online. According to officials, the initiative is aimed at reducing delays at border checkpoints and making road travel more convenient for visitors.

India remains one of Nepal’s largest tourism markets, with hundreds of thousands of Indian travellers visiting the Himalayan nation every year by air and road. Tourism businesses in Nepal have repeatedly highlighted the importance of maintaining smooth travel access for Indian tourists, especially in border regions where economic activity is closely linked to cross-border movement.

The Nepal Tourism Board reiterated that the country remains safe and welcoming for Indian travellers and urged media platforms and social media users to avoid spreading unverified information that could affect tourism and bilateral goodwill.

Press Release From Nepal Tourism Board, 13 May 2026

NTB Requests to Avoid Unverified Reports on Indian Tourist Restrictions

Nepal Tourism Board has expressed serious concern about the misleading and factually incorrect information being circulated by different media outlets and online platforms regarding travel regulations for Indian visitors to Nepal. Reports claiming that the Government of Nepal has imposed new restrictions requiring mandatory identity cards for Indians crossing the Nepal-India border, capped Indian tourist stays at 30 days, or authorized confiscation of vehicles for overstays are entirely false, baseless, and misleading.

The Government of Nepal has introduced no new policy restricting the duration of stay for Indian tourists, nor has any change been made to the longstanding open-border arrangements and bilateral understandings between Nepal and India. The historic people-to-people relations, cultural ties, and tourism cooperation between the two countries remain strong and unchanged.

In fact, the Government of Nepal has recently introduced a new online facilitation system aimed at making travel more convenient for Indian tourists and other international visitors entering Nepal via land routes with private vehicles. Under this newly launched digital system developed by the Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance, foreign vehicles entering Nepal can now complete temporary entry permits and revenue payments entirely online. This initiative has been introduced solely to simplify procedures, reduce inconvenience at border points, and enhance the overall visitor experience.

Nepal Tourism Board strongly urges media organizations, digital platforms, tourism stakeholders, and the general public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to rely only on official government sources for accurate updates regarding tourism policies and travel regulations.

Nepal remains a safe, welcoming, and friendly destination for visitors from India and around the world. The Government of Nepal remains fully committed to promoting smooth cross-border travel, sustainable tourism, and high-quality visitor experiences while preserving the spirit of friendship and cooperation between Nepal and India.

For verified information and official updates, stakeholders are requested to follow official communication channels of the Government of Nepal and Nepal Tourism Board.