Government of Sikkim Reiterates Strict Guidelines on Misuse of Government Vehicles

Gangtok, 01 October : The Home Department of the Government of Sikkim has reissued strict guidelines regarding the misuse of government vehicles by officers.

This follows continued instances of unauthorized use despite earlier instructions in Circulars No. 407/CS/86 (dated 22/02/1986) and No. 2 (441)H/Protocol/86-87 (dated 17/03/1988).



The circular outlines several key directives:

1. Authorized Use Only : Government vehicles are to be driven only by designated officers with valid driving licenses or authorized drivers. Law enforcement agencies are tasked with checking compliance and reporting violations to the respective Head of Department.

2. Unauthorized Drivers Prohibited: Officers are strictly prohibited from allowing their children, relatives, or friends to drive government vehicles for personal use, including driving lessons or rallies. Such misuse will attract disciplinary action.

3. Responsibility and Accountability: Officers are solely responsible for the careful use of government vehicles. If unauthorized use is detected, the officer will be held liable for the repair and maintenance costs.

4. Vehicle Surrender on Retirement: Retiring state government officers must surrender their attached vehicles within 15 days of retirement. Non-compliance will result in disciplinary action under the Sikkim Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1981. Department Heads will be held accountable for any failures in adhering to this directive.

The Home Department has mandated that all departments submit compliance reports regarding vehicle surrender by the 20th of each month. Strict action will be taken against any violations of these directives.

This move underscores the government’s firm stance on ensuring proper use of official vehicles and maintaining discipline among government officers.

