Three Winners Welcomed By CM at Rangpo

In a heartwarming ceremony held today at the Rangpo Tourist Facilitation Centre, the Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, accompanied by his spouse, Mrs. Krishna Rai, extended a warm and gracious welcome to three exceptionally talented artists from Sikkim who have brought laurels to the state by excelling at the prestigious Mero Voice Universe and Mero Dance Universe competitions in Kathmandu.

Preetam Rai from Chujachen won the title of Mero Voice Universe.

Likewise, Sishir Thatal from West Pendam bagged second place.

Similarly, Mingma D. Lepcha from Namchi stood third in the Mero Dance Universe.

During his address, the Chief Minister expressed his delight and appreciation for the achievements of these talented individuals. He commended their dedication and hard work, which have not only brought honour to Sikkim but also served as an inspiration to the youth of the state.



Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced that the government will organise festivals oriented to art and culture with the aim of promoting the local artists and traditions of the state.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to promoting and nurturing artistic talents in Sikkim. He highlighted various initiatives taken by the state government to provide better opportunities and facilities for artists in the state, including scholarships and grants for aspiring talents.

“Sikkim eagerly anticipates more such remarkable achievements in the world of art and culture, and the state government remains committed to supporting and nurturing the artistic spirit of the state”, said the Chief Minister.

As these artists return home to a hero’s welcome, their achievements serve as a shred of evidence of the talent and potential that Sikkim holds within its borders, he stressed.

The reception of these outstanding artists at the Rangpo was a moment of pride and joy for the state, symbolising the power of art to transcend boundaries and bring people together. The event also highlighted the importance of cultural exchange between Sikkim and Nepal.

Also present during the ceremony were Minister Mr. M.N. Sherpa, Minister Mr. L.N. Sharma, Minister Mr. B.K. Sharma, Minister Mr. L.B. Das, Deputy Mayor Gangtok, Political Secretary to HCM, Chairmen, Advisors, Additional Political Secretary Pakyong & Namchi, Councillors of Rangpo Nagar Panchayat, and local gentry.

IPR Pakyong