Two giant python rescued successfully in two places Bagdogra and Sukna

A remarkable incident took place at Chandra Tea Estate in Bagdogra this morning, where a giant python was successfully saved after swallowing a goat that belonged to a tea garden worker. The goat had been missing since Saturday, and while searching for it, the garden workers came across a massive python with a swollen abdomen.

Realizing the situation, the workers promptly informed the local Forest and Wildlife Range Office, leading to a successful rescue operation by the Rangers. TST was informed by a Ranger that the python will be released into a secluded jungle within a day or two.

In another noteworthy occurrence at Sukna, Rangers achieved success once again by locating and rescuing a python that had encroached upon a village premises. The vigilant villagers wasted no time in informing the local authorities, which resulted in a team of rangers rescuing the serpent without causing any harm to it.

Authority has specially advised people not to visit marshy areas since during the rainy season the serpents can hover around in search for food and shelter.

Report by Uma Sha

