Fake Lt Col Indian Army Hailing From Sikkim Arrested

News Desk
Based on specific input provided by TriShakti Corps, and ensuing joint operation, Siliguri Metropolitan Police apprehended an imposter posing as a Lt Col of Indian Army from Salugara area, Siliguri.
The apprehended individual was idenfied as Dalchand Verma, s/o Late Parchand Verma, r/o Lower MG Marg, Gangtok, Sikkim, PIN: 737101. The suspect is involved in fake recruitment and forgery of documents etc.

Report by Uma Sha

