Fake Lt Col Indian Army Hailing From Sikkim Arrested

Based on specific input provided by TriShakti Corps, and ensuing joint operation, Siliguri Metropolitan Police apprehended an imposter posing as a Lt Col of Indian Army from Salugara area, Siliguri.

The apprehended individual was idenfied as Dalchand Verma, s/o Late Parchand Verma, r/o Lower MG Marg, Gangtok, Sikkim, PIN: 737101. The suspect is involved in fake recruitment and forgery of documents etc.

Report by Uma Sha

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.