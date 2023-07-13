Retd. Judge Appointed For Inquiry In Padam Gurung Death Case

The Chief MInister visited the residence of Late Shri Padam Gurung, President, SRC, Namchi Government College at Chuba-Perbing, and paid a respects to the departed soul.

While interacting with the bereaved family and friends, CM assured them that the state government will conduct a judicial enquiry led by a retired Judge from High Court and leave no stone unturned in this case.

CM in his grieving message to family and kins shared his heartfelt condolence and prayer that the departed soul rests in eternal peace.

In connection to mysterious death of Padam Gurung the State Government has constituted one-man judicial inquiry commission under justice NK Jain (Retd.) former Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim to inquire into unnatural death of Padam Gurung, SRC President Sikkim Govt College Kamrang Namchi District.

The State Government hereby constitutes a One-man Judicial Inquiry Commission under Justice Shri N.K. Jain (retd.), former Chief Justice, High Court of Sikkim to inquire into unnatural death of Shri Padam Gurung, President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Sikkim Government College, Kamrang, Namchi District against which UD Case No.: 22/2023, dated: 28/06/2023 has also been registered by Namchi Police Station.

2. The Terms of Reference are as follows:

a) The Commission shall complete its inquiry and submit a report within a period of 1 (one) month from the date of Notification; and

b) The Commission shall exercise powers conferred under Sections 4, 5 and 5A of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

By order and in the name of the Governor

