Sikkim Observes 209th National Level Bhanu Jayanti

Governor Attends National Level Celebration of Bhanu Bhakta Acharya’s 209th Birth Anniversary. The Governor of Sikkim, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, graced the National Level Celebration of the 209th Birth Anniversary of the renowned poet Bhanu Bhakta Acharya as the Chief Guest. The event took place at Bhanu Udhyan, Gangtok, and witnessed the presence of the Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang along with his cabinet of ministers and several other esteemed dignitaries.

Bhanu Jayanti is a significant occasion celebrated with immense cultural and literary fervor, symbolizing the deep-rooted communal harmony among the people of Sikkim, transcending caste and creed.

Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, popularly known as ‘Adi Kavi,’ has made invaluable contributions to Nepali literature and played a pivotal role in bringing Nepali literary works to the forefront. His remarkable achievement lies in his translation of the revered epic, ‘Ramayana,’ from Sanskrit into the Nepali language.



During his address, the Hon’ble Governor highlighted the unwavering dedication and perseverance of Bhanu Bhakta Acharya towards the Nepali language. He emphasized that Bhanujyanti is not merely a program but a platform to showcase the diverse literary, artistic, and cultural aspects of our society. The Hon’ble Governor stressed the significance of being rooted in one’s heritage and taking pride in it.

Furthermore, the Hon’ble Governor encouraged the youth to embrace technology while coexisting with our existing legacy and heritage, urging them to carry it forward for the betterment of our society and nation. He emphasized that a nation prospers when its youth are empowered and strong.

In conclusion, the Hon’ble Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the recipient of the Bhasa Sewa Saman award and commended the organizing committee for successfully hosting the event. He expressed his gratitude to all participants and attendees for their enthusiastic participation in celebrating the invaluable contributions of Bhanu Bhakta Acharya.

