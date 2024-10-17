Army Rifleman Shiva Chettri Loses Life in Tragic Road Accident

Rangpo, October 17 : On the night of October 16, 2024, a tragic road accident claimed the life of Rifleman Shiva Chettri, a soldier serving with the 11 Gorkha Rifles.

The accident occurred at around 10 p.m. near Namthang Fatak, above the Wai Wai factory along National Highway 10 (NH10).

Rifleman Chettri was riding his grey Royal Enfield bike (TS 08GB 3790) when it collided with a Bolero vehicle (SK 08P 3998). Chettri, who was stationed at the 517 ASC in Tadong, sustained severe injuries.

Although he was immediately rushed to Singtam Hospital, medical professionals declared him brought dead upon arrival

