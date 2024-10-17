CM Joins Key Discussions at NDA’s Chief Ministers’ Council Meeting in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 17 : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) participated in the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) ‘Chief Ministers’ Council Meeting’ held in Chandigarh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting served as a platform for crucial high-level discussions between the Chief Ministers and the central government.

During the meeting, strategies for fostering stronger collaborations between the center and the states were deliberated upon, with the goal of advancing India’s development agenda. Tamang described the exchange of ideas as thought-provoking, emphasizing the significance of unity and decisive action in overcoming national challenges.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that this united approach would drive India’s transformation across sectors, ensuring equitable growth across all regions. He reaffirmed his commitment to working collaboratively with the central government for the holistic development of the nation.

Tamang conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his visionary leadership and expressed eagerness for continued guidance in efforts to enhance the country’s progress.

