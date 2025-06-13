Gorkha Cabin Crew Manisha Thapa Among 241 Dead in Air India Dreamliner Crash onboard

Ahmedabad, June 13 : In a devastating aviation tragedy, Air India’s Dreamliner flight AI171, which was en route to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad this afternoon, killing 241 people onboard. The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that only one passenger survived, while the remaining 230 passengers and 11 crew members died at the crash site.

The sole survivor has been identified as 40-year-old Ramesh Vishwakumar, who was seated in seat 11A. He is currently being treated at a hospital in Ahmedabad. He is considered a miraculous survivor of the tragic crash.

Among the deceased was Manisha Thapa, a promising cabin crew member from the Gorkha community and a resident of Bihar. She was regarded as an inspiring figure among young professionals at Air India. Manisha, who had completed her graduation in Economics, had successfully built a career as a flight attendant and was admired by many youth for her dedication and success.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner reportedly developed a severe technical malfunction shortly after takeoff, crashing in the Meghaninagar area into a densely built residential zone. Local authorities, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Air India’s emergency teams are involved in rescue and relief operations.

While details about the sole survivor’s medical condition remain undisclosed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet him. A preliminary investigation has already been initiated, and the DGCA has ordered a high-level probe into the crash.

The untimely death of Manisha Thapa and other crew members has dealt a deep blow to the Gorkha community. An outpouring of grief has flooded social media and official circles alike. Manisha is being remembered as a hardworking, honest, and inspirational crew member.

In this moment of sorrow, the entire Gorkha community mourns the loss and pays heartfelt tribute to the 241 departed souls, including Manisha Thapa, while extending condolences to the bereaved families.