Saved by Minutes: Woman Credits Divine Intervention for Missing Ill-Fated Air India Flight

Ahmedabad , June 13 : While the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 claimed 241 lives and left only one survivor undergoing treatment, one woman narrowly escaped death—thanks to a delay of just 10 minutes. Bhoomi Chauhan, a UK resident vacationing in India, was scheduled to fly on the same Ahmedabad-to-London flight but missed boarding by a matter of minutes.

Expressing her overwhelming gratitude, Bhoomi said, “My Ganpati Bappa saved me today. I am thankful to God.”

Currently living in Bristol, UK, with her husband, Bhoomi had returned to India after two years to visit family. She was meant to be on board Flight AI171, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing nearly everyone on board.

As news of the disaster spread, Bhoomi was left in shock. “My body is literally shivering. I’m not able to talk. My mind is totally blank after hearing all that has happened,” she said, still struggling to process how narrowly she escaped death.

Her story stands as a chilling reminder of fate’s unpredictability and the thin line that often separates life from tragedy.

The aircraft, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, plunged into a residential complex near B J Medical College, killing 241 people on board. A person, who is a British national of Indian origin, survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.