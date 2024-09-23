Singshore Bridge Temporarily Closed for Skywalk Conversion Testing

Gangtok, 23 September : The Singshore Suspension Bridge in Dentam is set to undergo a transformation into a glass-deck skywalk bridge, following approval from the Ministry of DONER Tourism, Government of India. The bridge has now been officially handed over to the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department from the Roads and Bridges Department for technical testing.

As a result, the bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from September 21 to September 26, 2024. However, an alternate diversion route is available for all types of vehicles during this period.

