6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, Tremors Felt in India and Tibet

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in the early hours of February 28, 2025, at 2:36 AM (local time). The epicenter was reported in the Bhairavkund region of Sindhupalchok district in Nepal.

The tremors were felt across eastern and central Nepal, as well as in neighboring countries India and China’s Tibet region. However, as of now, no casualties or major structural damages have been reported.

A day earlier, on February 27, 2025, at 2:25 AM, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Morigaon district in Assam, India. The tremors were felt in Guwahati and other parts of the state. Fortunately, no casualties or significant damage have been reported from this event as well.

Both Nepal and Assam are located in highly seismic zones, making them prone to frequent earthquake activities. Experts continue to monitor seismic activities in the region to assess risks and preparedness for future events.

History of Nepal Earthquake

Nepal’s susceptibility to earthquakes stems from its position at the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The northward movement of the Indian Plate results in its collision with the Eurasian Plate, generating significant geological stress. This tectonic interaction has given rise to the Himalayan mountain range, including peaks like Mount Everest, and renders the region highly seismically active. The accumulated stress is intermittently released through earthquakes, leading to frequent tremors and occasional catastrophic events, such as the 2015 Gorkha earthquake. The country’s rugged topography and dense population further exacerbate the impact of these seismic occurrences.