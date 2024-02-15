Accident at Zuluk kills 2, 4 injured

Pakyong, 15 February : A tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening along Zuluk at Ganek under Pakyong District in East Sikkim involving a private Bolero vehicle with the registration number SK 07 P 02790, carrying six occupants. According to reports, the vehicle plunged nearly 300-400 feet into a gorge between 3 PM and 4 PM.

With the assistance of the Army, SSB personnel, and volunteers from the Silk Route Association, the injured individuals were rescued from the accident site. However, one person succumbed to severe injuries, while another individual remains missing.

The deceased has been identified as Hishey Lhamu Sherpa, aged 27 and Kushwant Subba (24) . Those injured, Sakuntala Sherpa (58), Thupden Lhamu Sherpa (33), Ajit Banya (36), and Abay Chettri (25), have been transported to STNM Hospital in Army Ambulance for treatment.

Helping hands continue their efforts in searching for the missing individual. The accident occurred at Ganek, between Thambi Valley and Zuluk.

Updated on 11 AM, Friday