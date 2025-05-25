CM Attends NDA Meeting in New Delhi, Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi

New Delhi, May 25 (IPR): Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting held in New Delhi today, in the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi. Also present were BJP National President Mr J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Mr Amit Shah, Defence Minister Mr Rajnath Singh, other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, and senior leaders of NDA constituent parties.

Chief Minister expressed heartiest gratitude to the Prime Minister for the support and guidance extended by the Central Government, especially during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. He praised the Prime Minister’s leadership as “truly exemplary.”

Highlighting the transformation of the North-Eastern region since 2014, the Chief Minister noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s dynamic leadership, the region has received unprecedented attention and development. “The regular visits by Union Ministers underscore the Centre’s sincere commitment to our region’s progress,” he said.

He further remarked that the North-East, once seen only as a political platform, has now emerged as a hub of development, with the state witnessing substantial progress across multiple sectors.

As the state celebrates the Golden Jubilee of its statehood, the Chief Minister extended special thanks to the Prime Minister and senior BJP leadership for their continued goodwill and support. Emphasizing unity and collaboration, he concluded, “Let us continue moving forward together, striving for greater heights and shared success”.