Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari: A Life Laid Down in Loyalty and Courage in Sikkim’s Icy Waters

Gangtok, 22 May : A tragic act of heroism unfolded in the unforgiving terrains of North Sikkim, where Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of the Indian Army’s Sikkim Scouts unit made the ultimate sacrifice while saving a fellow soldier during a routine operation.

The young officer, merely six months into his commission, was leading a Route Opening Patrol on Thursday morning as part of preparations for establishing a Tactical Operating Base in a high-altitude zone. At approximately 11 a.m., Agniveer Stephan Subba lost his footing while attempting to cross a temporary wooden log bridge and was swept away by a forceful mountain stream.

In a moment of fearless resolve, Lt. Tiwari dived into the icy waters to rescue the drowning soldier. He was soon joined by Naik Pukar Katel, and the duo successfully pulled Subba to safety. However, during the valiant rescue, Lt. Tiwari was caught in the swift current and swept downstream. His body was recovered approximately 800 meters away after an intensive half-hour search by the patrol team.

The Indian Army Eastern Command paid solemn tribute to the fallen officer, acknowledging his supreme sacrifice. “Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, Army Commander Eastern Command, and all ranks express their deepest condolences on the loss of Lt. Shashank Tiwari, who heroically gave his life in service to his comrade and nation,” read an official message posted on X.

Lt. Tiwari, a native of Gadopur Majhwa in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was the only son of a retired Navy serviceman. He completed his schooling at Jingle Bell School in Ayodhya and was known among peers for his humility, discipline, and commitment to service.

His actions have sparked a wave of admiration and sorrow across the nation. The Indian Army hailed him as a beacon of leadership and loyalty, exemplifying the sacred bond between comrades-in-arms — a bond that endures beyond fear, even unto death.