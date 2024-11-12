Pakyong District Administration Conducts Large-Scale Disposal of Contraband Substances

Rangpo, November 12: The Pakyong District Administration undertook a large-scale disposal of seized contraband substances on Tuesday. According to Gyamtso Bhutia, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Pakyong District, the items disposed of were linked to police cases from 2016 to 2019. Following court directives, the confiscated substances were cleared after the legal proceedings were concluded.

SP Bhutia revealed that the disposed items were related to 75 cases from Pakyong, Rongli, Rangpo, and Rhenock police stations. The disposal was carried out at the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) of Insta Pharma in Bageykhola, Rangpo. Among the destroyed substances were 10,600 bottles of cough syrup and 32,000 capsules, including N10 and Spasmoproxyvon.

The disposal process was overseen by officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Pakyong, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Rangpo, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rangpo, and representatives from the Health Department.