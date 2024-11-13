Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Tapped to Lead ‘DOGE’ in Trump- Administration

In a move aimed at revolutionizing the federal government, President Donald J. Trump announced today that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will spearhead the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency, dubbed “DOGE.” This initiative is central to the administration’s commitment to slashing government waste, reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies, and implementing sweeping reforms.

Describing the initiative as the potential “Manhattan Project” of government reform, Trump highlighted that the department’s mission aligns with the “Save America” movement. Musk, known for his disruptive innovation in the private sector, emphasized the transformational impact the DOGE initiative will have, stating, “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!”

The Department of Government Efficiency will collaborate with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to drive structural reform and instill an entrepreneurial ethos in government operations. The goal: to eliminate $6.5 trillion in wasteful spending and deliver a leaner, more efficient federal government.

“This partnership between Elon and Vivek represents the cutting edge of efficiency,” Trump remarked. “By July 4, 2026, we aim to gift America a streamlined government as a fitting tribute on the 250th Anniversary of our Declaration of Independence.”