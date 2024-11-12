State Government Announces Pay Restoration for Regularized Employees in Isolated Posts

In a significant policy update, the State Government has decided to restore the original pay levels of employees who have completed five years of service post-regularization. This decision, outlined in Notification No. 99/GEN/DOP dated 06.02.2020, aligns with the guidelines issued in Office Memorandum No. 5339/GEN/DOP dated 11.02.2019.

The government had previously undertaken a mass regularization drive, integrating temporary employees into regular posts such as Village Grievance Redressal Assistant (VGRA), Village Police Guard, Marketing Assistant, and Child Care Assistant.

These positions, which were newly created during the process, lacked defined original pay levels, leading to challenges in pay restoration.

To address this issue, the government has announced a revised pay structure for employees in these isolated posts:

1. Employees regularized in Level 1 of the Pay Matrix will be restored to Level 4.

2. Employees regularized in Level 2 of the Pay Matrix will be restored to Level 6.

3. Employees regularized in Level 3 of the Pay Matrix will be restored to Level 7.

This move aims to ensure equitable pay progression and recognition for the employees who have served diligently in these newly established roles.

