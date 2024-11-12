WB Forest Officials Arrests Three Sikkim People With Skin of Himalayan Flying Squirrel

Forest officials from the Lataguri Range (West Bengal) arrested three Sikkim residents Jatan Chettri, Arun Giri, and Prema Prasad Pradhan on Sunday for attempting to smuggle the carcass and skin of a Giant Himalayan Flying Squirrel (Locally Known as Raj Pankhi).

Acting on a tip-off, officials posed as buyers and conducted an operation, during which the Giant Himalayan Flying Squirrel’s skin was seized along with a vehicle used in the smuggling.

Lataguri Range Ranger Sanjay Dutta confirmed the arrests and stated that further investigations are underway to uncover the wildlife trafficking network involved.

Giant Himalayan Flying Squirrel is categorically listed under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Schedule II. This schedule provides significant protection to the species, prohibiting hunting and trade. Violators of this law face strict penalties.