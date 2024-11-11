Swift Action by Sikkim Police: Purse Snatchers Caught in Record Time!

The swift action by Sikkim Police in apprehending the culprits has added another feather to their cap, earning widespread praise from the public for their dedication and efficiency.

Gangtok District Police, led by the Sadar Police Station team, swiftly apprehended two individuals involved in a purse-snatching incident that occurred early Sunday morning at Lall Bazar Thado Line.

The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, went viral across social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube via The Voice of Sikkim. Millions viewed the footage, showing two assailants attacking a young woman on her way home, snatching her purse, and fleeing the scene. Outraged netizens flooded Sikkim Police with appeals for immediate action.

Responding promptly to media reports and public demands, the Sadar Police team wasted no time in tracking down and arresting the culprits. Both suspects, identified as minors, were taken into custody shortly after the incident. Authorities have confirmed the recovery of the stolen purse and its contents.

This swift action underscores the dedication of the Sikkim Police to upholding law and order. Their prompt response and efficient handling of the case have been widely praised, further strengthening public trust in their commitment to justice.