Father and Son Arrested By New Jalpaiguri Police Involved In Illegal Property Dealing

Who wouldn’t want to purchase a property in a desirable location like Siliguri? It’s natural for everyone to aspire to do so. However, it is crucial for potential buyers to exercise caution and thoroughly vet the party or dealer from whom they are considering purchasing the property. This is especially important considering that Siliguri has witnessed numerous reported cases related to property transactions and purchases in the past. Taking necessary precautions and conducting due diligence can help safeguard buyers from potential risks and ensure a smooth and secure property acquisition process.

Two individuals, a father and his son, were apprehended by the New Jalpaiguri Police for their involvement in forging land documents and engaging in illegal property dealing.

Noor Ali and Mehboob Alam, who happen to be father and son, operated an illicit real estate business and deceived numerous unsuspecting buyers.

The aggrieved buyers claim that the duo sold a single parcel of land to multiple parties by employing counterfeit documents. Following a complaint lodged by one of the buyers at the New Jalpaiguri Police Station, the two individuals were arrested.

Uma Sha

