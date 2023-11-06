Heart Attack and Covid Link : Why Are There Increasing Cases of Sudden Heart Attacks These Days ?

Pakyong, November 6 : In recent years, there has been a concerning surge in the number of people experiencing sudden heart attacks worldwide. This alarming trend has left both healthcare experts and the general population perplexed. What’s particularly worrisome is that this spike in sudden heart attacks isn’t limited to older adults; shockingly, it’s affecting younger individuals and even children.

Incidents of young people succumbing to heart attacks during various activities such as gym workouts, dancing, sitting at home, singing, or even while flying on planes have been making headlines over the past few years. These occurrences are both astonishing and distressing, and they beg the question: What is causing this surge in heart attacks?

Two prominent healthcare institutions, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian Medical Council (ICMR), have been diligently investigating the root causes behind this disturbing trend. After an extensive examination of the available data, they have reached a significant conclusion. The prevailing hypothesis suggests that COVID-19 might be a crucial factor behind the increasing incidence of heart attacks.

It appears that individuals who have been previously affected by the coronavirus are more susceptible to heart attacks. Furthermore, reports indicate that even seemingly healthy individuals are not immune to this risk. ICMR’s research underscores that individuals above the age of 40 who have a history of COVID-19 infection, particularly those with multiple comorbidities (Bering various pre-existing health conditions), are at a significantly higher risk of experiencing a heart attack within a year. Tragically, the chances of mortality in such cases are also elevated.

The advice from healthcare experts, supported by both ICMR and the Ministry of Health, is clear. Even after recovering from COVID-19, patients should avoid engaging in strenuous activities or vigorous workouts for at least one to two years. It is crucial for individuals who have endured prolonged cases of COVID-19 to exercise caution, as the virus can persist for extended periods, ranging from 14 days to one or two months.

Research indicates that those who have battled long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms for two to three months are at an even higher risk of experiencing a heart attack. Long COVID-19 symptoms can linger, sometimes for one to two months, even after apparent recovery. Many patients have reported a delayed return of their sense of taste and smell, which can take up to three to four months to fully reactivate.

According to a WHO report, in Europe, approximately 170 million people have suffered from long COVID-19, while in India, the number stands at a staggering 40 million. ICMR conducted an extensive case study among these 40 million individuals who experienced long COVID-19. Shockingly, 17% of them reported experiencing persistent symptoms, including breathlessness, fatigue, restlessness, and even memory loss related to brain function. Notably, these individuals are at a threefold higher risk of suffering a heart attack.

Health experts from renowned healthcare institutions have observed that after COVID-19 infections, there is a concerning increase in cases of blood clotting and issues related to blood vessels. These complications are closely linked to an elevated risk of heart attacks, as the COVID-19 virus primarily affects the heart, even after apparent recovery.

In conclusion, the unexpected surge in heart attacks, affecting a wide range of age groups and seemingly healthy individuals, is a concerning consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is essential for everyone, especially those who have battled COVID-19, to be aware of the potential risks and take precautions to protect their cardiovascular health.