41-years old man attacks 5 people including 5-years old kid with axe in Sikkim

Pakyong, November 7 : A very disturbing incident unfolded on Monday morning around 9 AM in the village of Jushingthang, located in the Soreng District of Mangalbaria.

Local Panchayat authorities shared the information with the media, shedding light on a horrifying act committed by a 41-year-old man named Phurba Bhutia.

Phurba Bhutia allegedly attacked five individuals, including his wife, Phurba Lhamu Bhutia, daughter Yangchen Doma Bhutia, a 13-year-old named Namit Lepcha, Passang Choden Lepcha, and a defenseless 5-year-old child named Sangmo Bhutia. This ruthless attack inflicted grievous injuries upon the victims.



In response to this tragic incident, the local Panchayat wasted no time in taking action. Panchayat promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused, Phurba Bhutia, at the Kaluk Police Station. As a result of this legal action, Phurba Bhutia was taken into custody by the authorities.

Phurba Bhutia now faces charges under sections 307/326 of the Indian Penal Code, indicating the gravity of the offenses he is accused of committing. Meanwhile, all the victims are currently receiving medical care at the STNM Hospital in Gangtok, as they work towards their recovery and healing. However, out of five two minors are in critical condition.

Today (Tuesday), Kaluk Police will be producing an accused before Geyzing District Magistrate for 5-days judicial remand.

Report by Saroj Gurung