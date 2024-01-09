CEO Mother Arrested By Goa Police For Allegedly Killing Own 4-Years-Old Son

Panaji, 09 Jan : Horrifying , a woman identified as Suchana Seth, the CEO of the esteemed AI-based startup Mindful AI Lab, has been arrested for the brutal murder of her 4-year-old son in Goa. This shocking and monstrous act has sent shivers down the spine of anyone who hears about it.

The incident unfolded when Seth checked into a hotel in Goa with her young son but left alone in a taxi, leaving behind a horrifying scene.

Hotel staff discovered bloodstains in the service apartment, prompting a swift response from the Goa police who apprehended Seth as she was attempting to flee with a bag containing her son’s lifeless body.

It was revealed that Suchana Seth had recently gone through a divorce, and the court had granted visitation rights to the child’s father every Sunday. Seth, however, claimed that she wanted to prevent her son from meeting his estranged father, offering a disturbing context to the motive behind this heinous crime.

The 39-year-old mother allegedly smothered her son to death in a room in the service apartment in Candolim, where they had checked-in on January 6, and then tried to die by suicide by cutting her left wrist with a sharp object, a senior police official said.

Following her arrest, Suchana Seth was remanded to a 6-day police custody by the Mapusa court. The mind reels at the unthinkable act of a mother taking the life of her own 4-year-old child, raising questions about the depths of human depravity.

Seth has been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), as well as under the Goa Children’s Act, according to an official statement. Nidhin Valsan, the Superintendent of Police in North Goa, revealed that the woman is originally from West Bengal and resides in Bengaluru, while her husband hails from Kerala. The husband is presently in Jakarta, Indonesia, and has been notified about the incident, as stated by Valsan.



Suchana Seth, the CEO of Mindful AI Lab, had been leading the organization for over four years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her achievements included being recognized in the ‘100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List 2021.’ This horrifying incident has cast a dark shadow over her professional accomplishments, leaving many to ponder the inconceivable nature of the crime committed by a woman once regarded as a leader in the field of AI.

Update In The Case, 10 Dec 2024

CEO Suchana Seth’s 4-year-old son, allegedly murdered by her in a Goa hotel, was laid to rest at Bengaluru’s Harishchandra Ghat today. Today,final rites were performed by Venkatraman, the child’s father and Suchana’s estranged husband, who brought the body to the city after a post-mortem in Chitradurga. Initial rituals took place in a Bengaluru apartment earlier in the day.

Police suspect a “pre-planned murder” in the case of Suchana Seth’s son. The young boy, reportedly killed by his mother, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, was cremated in the capital of Karnataka on Wednesday. Goa police investigations suggest the possibility of a premeditated murder. Venkat Raman, visibly emotional and estranged from the 39-year-old Suchana Seth from West Bengal, conducted the last rites at Harishchandra Ghat in Rajaji Nagar.

Simultaneously, Goa police discovered two empty bottles of cough syrup in the hotel room where the CEO of Mindful AI allegedly took her son’s life. This finding suggests a potential pre-planned murder, with indications that she may have administered a substantial dose of the medicine to the child. According to officials, the post-mortem revealed that the child was suffocated to death, possibly with either a cloth or a pillow.(PTI)