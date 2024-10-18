Husband Arrested After Domestic Violence Allegations Lead to Wife’s Death in Gangtok

Pakyong, October 18 : In a tragic case of domestic violence, 35-year-old Pritam Tamang has been arrested in Gangtok following the death of his 30-year-old wife, Damberi Chettri, at their home in Selep Tanki. The arrest came after medical reports and witness accounts revealed a history of abuse leading up to her death.

The incident came to light on the morning of October 11, 2024, when Damberi was found dead. Her brother, Lek Bahadur Chettri, immediately filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Sadar Police Station, initially classifying the death as unnatural.

However, the case took a darker turn after a postmortem examination conducted by Dr. Tenzing Jampel Bhutia from the Forensic Department at New STNM Hospital found multiple bruises on Damberi’s body, including severe injuries to her genital area and internal organ damage, indicating violent assault.

Neighbors and witnesses have since come forward, alleging that Pritam frequently assaulted his wife, especially when intoxicated. The couple’s ongoing disputes and the escalating pattern of abuse are believed to have culminated in this fatal outcome.

The local police have now officially charged Pritam Tamang, filing a fresh FIR under section 103(1) of Sikkim’s BNSS Act, 2023. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to gather evidence related to the case.