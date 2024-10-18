Tragic Taxi Accident Claims Driver’s Life on Ranipool-Syari Road

Pakyong, October 18 : A tragic accident involving a taxi cab (bearing No. SK 01TA1603) occurred on Thursday between Ranipool and Syari at Dhakal Gaon, resulting in the death of the driver. According to reports, the driver was traveling alone, with no passengers on board, heading towards Syari (Deorali) on a treacherous road damaged by a previous landslide.

The accident happened when the vehicle’s tire slipped off the road’s edge due to loose soil, causing the taxi to plummet into the Bhusuk River below.

Locals quickly responded to the scene and rushed the seriously injured driver to a hospital in Gangtok. Sadly, despite efforts to save him, the driver succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

The stretch of road where the accident occurred, in the Dhakal Gaon area, had been rendered inaccessible by a landslide several months ago. However, some locals managed to reopen the road for light vehicles by cutting through the hill, despite its hazardous condition.