Acute Water Shortage Grips Rangpo, Residents Alarmed Over Unsafe Drinking Water

Rangpo, October 18 : Rangpo, the main gateway to Sikkim, is currently facing a severe drinking water crisis, causing major disruptions to daily life. With the official water supply drastically reduced, many households have turned to unsafe sources like river water and groundwater, raising concerns about the risk of waterborne diseases in the near future.

Today, numerous distressed families met with Rangpo Nagar Panchayat President, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Khati, to voice their grievances. Mr. Khati assured the residents that he would address the issue with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, promising a quick resolution.

The PHE Department acknowledged that water supply disruptions have persisted for several days, with water being provided for only an hour each day. However, frustrated residents have reported that many taps remain dry, questioning where the supplied water is going.

The root cause of the crisis is damage to the main water line that serves the bazaar and surrounding areas. The pipeline has suffered damage in multiple places, and urgent repair work is underway. Officials estimate that the repairs will take another day to complete and are working to reroute the line away from the damaged sections.

Residents are eagerly awaiting a long-term solution, calling for more transparency in water supply management and immediate relief as concerns over health risks grow. The community remains tense, hoping for a swift resolution to the escalating water crisis.

