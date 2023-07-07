A Mind-Boggling Revelation By Girls In Padam Gurung Mysterious Death

The family of 22-year-old Padam Gurung, whose lifeless body was discovered in a drain near a pub in Namchi’s Kazitar area on June 28 last month, strongly suspects foul play. The untimely demise of the student leader, occurring just days before the annual college fest, has raised concerns among both students and family members. They doubt the initial accounts provided by Padam’s friends and believe his death was a planned murder rather than an accident.

Despite facing criticism from the public and netizens on social media, the Sikkim Police has actively engaged in solving the case at various levels. Additionally, questions have been raised regarding the Principal of Namchi Govt College, as there are allegations that the Principal was aware of the danger posed to Padam Gurung’s life.

A recently surfaced audio conversation involving girls has emerged as crucial evidence in the mysterious death case of Padam Gurung in Namchi. The 8-minute conversation, which took place between the girls and their family members, sheds light on numerous aspects of the case.



According to the girls, they were present at a restaurant called Crossroad during the incident. They provided their testimonies during the conversation, revealing important information related to the case.

Girls reveals a person named Keshav who according to their statement is a person who knocked down Padam Gurung from stairs with ‘Knucle’ very hard following which Padam Gurung fell down from stair. Senseless Padam Gurung was picked up by waiters and Chocolate Coloured Hyundai Car took him towards Kazitar instead of taking him to Hospital. After incident Keshav chased girl from restaurant.

Upon careful examination of the girls’ potent testimony in their telephonic conversation, there is a significant opportunity to apprehend the accused. The thorough interrogation of the individuals mentioned by the girls has the potential to uncover the truth. The resolution of the case ultimately hinges upon the statements provided by the girls.

