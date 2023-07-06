Meta Rolls-Out Threads, Gains 10 Million Users in Just 7 hours

Threads, the Twitter rival developed by Meta, is now available in India, offering users a range of features. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, describes Threads as a combination of the best aspects of Instagram and Twitter.

Meta has officially launched Threads globally, including in India, and the app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iPhones.

While Meta positions Threads as an extension of Instagram, it functions as a standalone platform with features directly inspired by Twitter.

Users can create connected posts, similar to Twitter threads. Additionally, Instagram’s verified users automatically receive a blue verification tick on Threads when they sign up, aiming to attract existing Instagram users.

Downloading and signing up for Threads is a straightforward process which is very simple. Users can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and log in using their Instagram ID. If users are already logged in to Instagram, Threads will only require permission, eliminating the need to enter login details again.

Threads primarily focuses on text-based conversations, distinguishing it from Instagram, which is known for photo-sharing and multimedia content. Resembling the older version of Twitter, each post on Threads can contain up to 500 characters, links, up to ten photos, and videos up to five minutes in length.

Users have control over who can reply to their Threads posts. By tapping the three-dot menu, users can unfollow, block, restrict, or report a profile on Threads, and any accounts blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads as well.

However, Threads currently lacks certain features. Users are unable to add GIFs, and the app does not include the “close friend” feature. Notably, direct messaging (DMs) is not yet available on Threads, and users cannot post stories. Another thing that doesn’t support as of now is embedding posts with block of code that which is there in Twitter.

Meta intends to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub, an open social networking protocol established by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). This compatibility would enable Threads to connect with other apps supporting the ActivityPub protocol, such as Mastodon and WordPress, providing new types of connections that are currently limited on most social apps. Other platforms, including Tumblr, have expressed plans to support the ActivityPub protocol in the future.

While Threads has a dedicated website, it has yet to be launched.

In a tweet about the launch, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, expressed hopes that Threads would become a vibrant space for public conversations, with a particular focus on supporting creator communities already active on Instagram. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, emphasized that Threads incorporates the best elements of Instagram to create a fresh experience for textual content and ideas.

What users say after using Threads ?

Top 5 things to bear in mind on Threads, No. 5 is so Vital that if you miss it, you would cry.

1. According to my last post, with proofs attached, Mark Zuck made thread to combat Twitter, he had Twitter all along in mind.

2. Thread is going to be very addictive hence they have a “Take a break” tab so you can pause for a while.

3. You can also deactivate your thread account temporarily and your Instagram would be working just fine.

4. There are no ads on Threads now, but surely it would have ads and these ads would be tailored according to interests on your Instagram account.

5. If you delete your Threads account, Your Instagram account would be deleted alongside. So be careful how you play around with Thread.

Threads Accomplished Record 10 Million Users In Just 7 Hours !

Within hours of its launch on July 6, 2023, Threads quickly gained 10 million users, setting an impressive record. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that other popular apps took considerably longer to reach the same milestone. In a stunning feat, Threads surpassed the 10 million user mark in just seven hours, a fact shared by enthusiastic Threads users and social media experts.

Netflix – 3.5 years

Twitter – 2 years

Facebook – 10 months

Spotify – 5 months

Instagram – 2.5 months

ChatGPT – 5 days

Threads – 1.5 hours

Thread completed first 10 Millions users in 7 hours

