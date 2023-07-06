Ashneer Grover Interacts With Students Of DPS Siliguri and Fulbari

Enshrining two decades of tireless dedication to the cause of quality education, the hallowed premises of Delhi Public School Siliguri was abuzz to welcome its Speaker of the Year, a great icon of New Age India , Mr Ashneer Grover who wears many feathers in his hat as a renowned entrepreneur, an author, a towering motivation and a dazzling speaker.

Delhi Public School, Siliguri organized a mega event on the 6th of July, 2023 in its school campus. As a part of the twentieth anniversary celebration, the school had invited renowned business icon and public speaker, Ashneer Grover for an interactive session with the senior students of DPS Siliguri and Fulbari. In its glorious history of two decades, Delhi Public School Siliguri has churned out a mind blowing galaxy of alumni who have brought laurels to their alma mater in a wide array of diverse disciplines like Science and Technology, Engineering, Medicine, Business and Entrepreneurship , the list is endless. And it has been possible because of the school’s unique vision and mission.



The day’s events commenced with a floral tribute offered to the Founder of the school, Late Pro VC, DPS Siliguri, Sri Surendra Agarwal, followed by lighting the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries. After this the Guest Speaker was felicitated . The school’s Pro-Vice Chairperson, Mrs Kamlesh Agarwal, Director DPS Fulbari, Mrs Snigdha Agarwal, Principal DPS Siliguri, Mrs Anisha Sharma, Principal DPS Fulbari, Madam Monowara B. Ahmed, Mr. S Naha, Principal in charge , SIEM, Vice Principal DPS Siliguri, Mr. Sukanta Ghosh and Head Master, Mr. Amlan Sarkar shared the stage with our special guest, Mr. Ashneer Grover.



Principal, DPS Siliguri expressed her deepest gratitude to Mr. Grover for sparing his time to interact with the senior students of both the schools and emphasized on the importance of educating children in Financial awareness and Entrepreneurial ventures and inspire them to build their dreams on innovative ideas. She thanked Mr. Grover for pioneering new paths in the world of Technology and Business.

In his address to the children of both the schools, Mr. Grover eloquently presented the challenges that often present themselves in the path of chasing one’s dreams and the innovative ways of figuring out a solution and the importance of moving ahead , come what may. A whooping 2750 students from DPS Siliguri and Fulbari had the privilege to interact with Mr. Ashneer Grover and further, lakhs of students were encouraged across West Bengal through social media platforms in one of its kind of interactions.

The day was made all the more memorable by a brain-storming interactive session between the guest speaker and the senior students. Contemporary and burning issues in FinTech, Entrepreneurship, Banking, AI, Start-up ventures, etc. were raised by the children which were convincingly addressed by the Speaker of the Year. IGNITE, an entrepreneurship club of DPS Fulbari was launched during the event.

The senior students of the school were highly motivated and enlightened. Many of them expressed that this experience of being able to interact with Ashneer Grover would go a long way to help them make right career decisions in the future. The day’s events were concluded with a vote of thanks .

