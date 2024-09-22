CM Highlights the Power of Literature at Akhil Bharatiya Kavi Sammelan 2024 in Gangtok

Gangtok, 21 September : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) emphasized the deep connection between literature and spirituality at the Akhil Bharatiya Kavi Sammelan 2024, held at Manan Kendra, Gangtok. The event, which brought together poets from across India, celebrated the role of literature in shaping society and promoting cultural exchange.

During his address, CM Tamang remarked, “Literature is more deeply connected to the spiritual thinking of people than to the physical world. It reveals the true essence of humanity to society.” He further explained how human struggles gave rise to philosophy, which found its expression in literature, stating that poetry often contains profound philosophical insights.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of such literary gatherings, calling them “the reflection of a developed society.” He noted that by bringing poets from various linguistic and cultural backgrounds together, the event not only strengthens literature but also fosters cultural exchange, enriching society.

Tamang praised Sikkim’s natural beauty, suggesting that the state’s clean environment and stunning landscapes serve as a constant source of inspiration for poets. He expressed confidence that Sikkim would emerge as a literary hub, with efforts already underway to promote literature through initiatives like *Pari Prakashan*, a publication house dedicated to the development of Sikkimese literature.

Since the inception of *Pari Prakashan*, the government has been committed to nurturing local literature. Last year, a grand event was held where over 340 Sikkimese writers were honored, and more than 21 literary works were released. Additionally, *Pari Prakashan* publishes an annual research journal, featuring scholarly articles from both local and international experts, reflecting the government’s belief in literature as both a creative and academic pursuit.

CM Tamang also touched upon the government’s plans to promote Sikkim as a destination for “Literary Tourism” and affirmed that events like the All India Kavi Sammelan and the upcoming International Literary Festival would play a crucial role in realizing this vision.

In his closing remarks, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to *Dainik Jagran* for organizing the event and honoring poets and writers by bringing them together. He also extended his congratulations and best wishes to the young aspiring poets and writers who participated, expressing hope that such gatherings would inspire the next generation of literary talent.

The Akhil Bharatiya Kavi Sammelan 2024 marked another significant step in Sikkim’s journey towards becoming a literary and cultural hub.