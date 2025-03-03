SIBLAC Urges CM to Protect Bhutia-Lepcha Rights Under Article 371F

The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC), led by Convener Tseten Tashi Bhutia, has submitted an open letter to Chief Minister P. S. Tamang, urging immediate action to safeguard the constitutional rights of the Bhutia-Lepcha (BL) community under Article 371F.

The letter highlights concerns over the erosion of constitutional protections and calls for the implementation of high-security holographic identification papers and digitization of the Sikkim Subject Certificate (SSC) and Certificate of Identification (COI) to prevent misuse. SIBLAC also demands the restoration of 50% reserved seats for the BL community in Panchayati Raj institutions, which were reduced to 8% under the 2018 Sikkim Panchayat (Amendment) Act.

The committee also seeks the withdrawal of Notification No. 12/Home/2018, which allegedly facilitated the transfer of Sikkimese land to non-locals, violating Revenue Order No. 1 and traditional land laws. SIBLAC urges the government to implement the recommendations of the Sarala Committee Report, which questioned the legality of land transfers under the notification.

The letter emphasizes that SIBLAC played a crucial role in bringing the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) to power in 2019, hoping for justice and fair governance. However, the organization expresses disappointment over the government’s failure to rectify past injustices and calls for urgent corrective measures.

Bhutia appeals to the BL community to raise their voices and hold elected representatives accountable. The letter stresses that silence will lead to long-term consequences for future generations.

SIBLAC has urged the Chief Minister to take immediate steps to uphold the sanctity of Article 371F and protect Sikkim’s unique identity and national security.

Attached Below Letter To CM (Source Shri. Tseten Tashi Bhutia Facebook Page)