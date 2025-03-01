Three Daily Cups of Black Coffee May Reduce Risk of Diabetes and Heart Disease, Study Finds

New research suggests that consuming moderate amounts of black coffee daily could help lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, the study reveals that regular coffee and caffeine intake may offer protective benefits against a range of cardiometabolic conditions.

Cardiometabolic diseases (CM) encompass a group of interrelated health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, and other abnormalities. Examples include heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, insulin resistance, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, hypertension, and circulatory diseases. As global life expectancy increases, the prevalence of individuals suffering from multiple cardiometabolic conditions is becoming a significant public health concern.

The study found that individuals who regularly consumed coffee or caffeine, particularly in moderate amounts, had a reduced likelihood of developing multiple cardiometabolic diseases. These conditions are defined as having two or more heart or metabolic disorders simultaneously.

According to the research, drinking three cups of coffee daily or consuming 200-300 mg of caffeine could help lower the risk of cardiometabolic diseases in healthy individuals. “Moderate coffee or caffeine intake appears to be associated with the lowest risk of developing these conditions,” said Chaofu Ke, the lead researcher from Suzhou Medical College in China.

How Much Coffee is Beneficial?

The study compared individuals who consumed less than 100 mg of caffeine per day or no coffee at all with those who drank moderate amounts (approximately three cups of coffee or 200-300 mg of caffeine daily). The latter group showed a 48% lower risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases.

The findings were based on data from the UK Biobank, a large-scale dietary study involving over 500,000 participants aged 37 to 73. Researchers analyzed 172,315 participants for caffeine intake and 188,091 participants for coffee and tea consumption. Health outcomes were tracked using self-reported medical data, primary care records, hospital admissions, and death registries linked to the UK Biobank.

The results indicated that any level of coffee or caffeine consumption was associated with a reduced risk of cardiometabolic diseases, with moderate intake showing the most significant benefits. “Encouraging moderate coffee or caffeine consumption as part of a balanced diet could be a practical strategy for preventing these diseases,” Ke added.

What Makes This Study Unique?

While previous research has highlighted the benefits of coffee, tea, and caffeine in reducing the risk of individual heart or metabolic conditions, this study is among the first to explore their impact on multiple cardiometabolic diseases simultaneously. The researchers emphasized that individuals with a single cardiometabolic condition face twice the risk of mortality compared to those without such diseases. For those with multiple conditions, the risk increases four to sevenfold.

The study underscores the potential of moderate coffee consumption as a simple, accessible measure to combat the growing burden of cardiometabolic diseases worldwide. However, further research is needed to confirm these findings and explore the underlying mechanisms behind coffee’s protective effects.